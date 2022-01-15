ANP leader in Nowshera joins JUIF

NOWSHERA: A local leader of the National Awami Party (ANP) on Friday joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF).

A former union council nazim Mian Zulfiqar Ali hailing from Pabbi joined the JUIF. He is said to be a close relative of ANP senior leader Main Iftikhar Hussain.

JUIF leader and former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai and other party leaders were present on the occasion. They welcomed Zulfiqar Ali into the party fold. Zulfiqar Ali also reposed confidence in the JUIF leadership.