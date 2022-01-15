NEPRA holds webinar

Islamabad : National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organised a webinar on 'Working at Height' in collaboration with 'Safe T Consult' on Friday, says a press release.

The webinar was attended by a large number of power sector professionals, field staff and contractors from generation, transmission and distribution companies including NEPRA Authority, and professionals.

The main objective of the webinar was to understand the requirements of NEPRA Power Safety Code related to 'Working at Height.' Working at height remains one of the leading causes of fatalities and major injuries in Power Sector. The most common causes are falls from structures, ladders, and poles. In this webinar, attendees learnt how to take simple, practical measures to reduce the risk of falling while working at height. NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi in his keynote address told the participants that the authority is actively pursuing NEPRA vision of 'Power with Safety' that whoever report to duty deserves to go back to their families safe and healthy.