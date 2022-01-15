Ireland beat West Indies to level series 1-1

KINGSTON: Ireland levelled their ODI series against West Indies with a win in the rain-hit second match at Sabina Park thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Harry Tector and an all-round performance from Andy McBrine.

Ireland, who had a number of players missing out with Covid-19, including captain Andy Balbirnie, reduced the hosts to 43 for 3 after opting to field, with Craig Young accounting for all three wickets. A brief 48-run stand between Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase revived West Indies’ innings, but McBrine’s back-to-back strikes further dented their progress.

The hosts then slipped from 91 for 3 to 111 for 7, but a 58-run ninth-wicket partnership between Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith lifted the side and took the total past 200. Smith hit five sixes and two fours in an aggressive 19-ball 46, while Shepherd scored a 41-ball 50.

But McBrine removed Shepherd to take his fourth wicket, as West Indies were wrapped up for 229.

Ireland’s top four made sure their chase got off to a quick start, with stand-in captain Paul Stirling becoming the first from his country to 5000 ODI runs during his 15-ball 21.

Tector, at No 4, brought up his fifty off 69 deliveries, as Ireland crossed 150, shortly after which play was halted briefly due to rain. The target was brought down to 168, which meant Ireland needed 11 runs from the remaining 28 balls. The revised target was achieved within the next eight deliveries with five wickets in hand, as Ireland added ten more World Cup Super League points, moving to fourth on the table.

Score Board

Ireland won the Toss

West Indies Innings

Hope† c †Rock b Young 17

Greaves b Young 10

Pooran lbw b Young 1

Brooks lbw b Dockrell 43

Chase c Stirling b McBrine 13

Pollard (c) c Dockrell b McBrine 1

Holder c †Rock b Little 3

Hosein c Adair b McBrine 11

Shepherd b McBrine 50

Smith c Campher b Little 46

Joseph not out 4

Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 27) 30

Total: (48 Ov, RR: 4.77) 229

Fall: 1-38, 9.5 ov 2-42, 11.3 ov 3-43, 13.5 ov 4-91, 25.6 ov 5-93, 27.1 ov 6-104 (Jason Holder, 30.5 ov), 7-111 (Shamarh Brooks, 33.4 ov), 8-143 (Akeal Hosein, 39.4 ov), 9-201 (Odean Smith, 44.1 ov), 10-229 (Romario Shepherd, 47.6 ov)

Bowling: Josh Little 10-1-40-2 Mark Adair 9-2-42-0 Craig Young 8-1-42-3 Andy McBrine 10-2-36-4 Curtis Campher 8-0-56-0 George Dockrell 3-0-11-1

Ireland Innings

William c Pollard b Chase 26

Stirling(c) c Holder b Hosein 21

McBrine c Joseph b Shepherd 35

Tector not out 54

Campher b Hosein 12

Dockrell c Pooran b Pollard 5

Delany not out 1

Extras: (lb 7, nb 2, w 5) 14

Total: (32.3 Ov, RR: 5.16) 168/5

Did not bat: Neil Rock †, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Fall: 1-37, 4.6 ov 2-60, 9.6 ov 3-104, 19.4 ov 4-157, 30.5 ov 5-165, 32.2 ov

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 8-0-51-2 Jason Holder 7-1-35-0 Alzarri Joseph 6-1-32-0 Roston Chase 5-0-19-1 Odean Smith 2-0-8-0 Romario Shepherd 4-0-12-1 Kieron Pollard 0.3-0-4-1

Results: Ireland won by 5 wickets (with 21 balls remaining) (D/L method)

Man of the match: Andy McBrine (IRE)

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Leslie Reifer