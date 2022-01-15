Sindh, Southern Punjab, KP Whites win U16 matches

KARACHI: Sindh, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites registered one-sided wins as the National U16 One-Day Tournament (45 overs) began at three different Multan venues on Friday.

At the Head Muhammad Wala Stadium, Balochistan U16 Whites were bowled out for 120 in 37.4 overs. Muzamil Ali scored 50. The next best contributor was Siraj Ahmed with 36 runs. Shahzaib Ali, Wajid Ahmed and Sheraz Khan took three wickets each.

Sindh U16 Whites openers Haroon Arshad and Shehzad Khan went past the target without losing a wicket through their unbeaten 122-run partnership in only 14.2 overs. Haroon scored 61 off 43 balls (10 fours, one six) while Shehzad Khan scored 50 off 46 balls (seven fours, one six).

At the Zawari Cricket Ground, Southern Punjab U16 Whites were dismissed for 149 in 37.5 overs. Ali Hasnain Badshah top-scored with 68. Off-spinner Danish Saeed took five wickets for 16 runs in 8.5 overs while Ali Hassan took three.

In reply, Central Punjab U16 Whites were bowled out for 68 in 25.2 overs. Faham-ul-Haq scored 18 while Muhammad Tayyab contributed 14. Abdul Rasool took three wickets for seven runs and Bilal Khan took three for 14.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 Whites posted 249 for four in their 45 overs against Northern U16 Whites. Muhammad Shayan top-scored with 77 while Riazullah scored 70 runs. Muhammad Zubair hit an unbeaten 62.