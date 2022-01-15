KGC, Royal Palm share lead in Inter-Club Team event

KARACHI: Visiting Karachi Golf Club and hosts Royal Palm Golf and Country Club were tied for the lead in the 12th Royal Palm Amateur Golf Team Championship which teed off in Lahore on Friday.

Spurred by a superb round of 74 by the seasoned Ahmed Zafar Hayat, the host club was able to tie a strong KGC team, which is formed by the young quartet that won the National Inter-Association Team Trophy in Peshawar last November.

In almost freezing and foggy conditions, the KGC players found the course quite challenging because of the fairways which were quite hard due to persistent cold weather.

Omar Khalid was the best performer for KGC as he carded 76 to lead the visiting club to a joint first place along with the hosts. He made an eagle and a birdie but a lost ball on the 14th hole resulted in a triple bogey. Yashal Shah, meanwhile, carded 79 while Hamza Shikoh Khan scored 81. Saim Shazli was unable to cope with the conditions and carded 85. KGC’s aggregate (from three best scores) was 236.

Royal Palm also had a similar aggregate with Ahmed Zafar (74), Hussain Hamid (81) and Shahid Abbas (81).

Just one shot behind was Defence Raya at 237 with Hafiz Awais (76), Umair Butt (81) and Daniyal Lashari (81) forming the team.

In fourth place at 240 are Lahore Gymkhana led by Salman Jahangir (78). Qasim Ali Khan (80) and Taimur Shabbir (82) gave the other two best scores.

The three-day inter-team championship will conclude on Sunday at Royal Palm