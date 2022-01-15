Pakistan set to participate in ITF's wheelchair team competitions

KARACHI: Pakistan is all set to participate in International Tennis Federation’s wheelchair team competitions in Turkey and Asian Paralympics Games in China later this year.

“One of our goals is to take part in ITF’s wheelchair team competitions in Antalya, Turkey, and Asian Paralympics Games later this year in China,” said Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that they are in contact with ITF’s Wheelchair Tennis Department and Pakistan Paralympics Committee in this regard.

Besides, he added, the second coaching center for wheelchair tennis has been opened at PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad this month and the third will be opened in Lahore soon.

“Our wheelchair tennis activities for 2022 commenced with the opening of a new center at PTF Complex. We have already dispatched four locally manufactured tennis wheelchairs for this center and soon more chairs will be provided to cater to the needs of northern areas,” said Khalid.

It is to be noted that wheelchair tennis commenced in Pakistan (Karachi) in 2018 with four imported chairs.

Khalid said that since then they have conducted six long duration (four to six months) coaching camps in Karachi.

“We have also organised a number of tournaments through which more than 100 athletes were given exposure to wheelchair tennis and 20 of them were selected for advanced training,” said Khalid.