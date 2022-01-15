Senate committee wants PCB briefing on PSL 7

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to take a detailed briefing from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 7.
The Committee met Friday at Parliament House with Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in the chair.
The Committee took notice of the fact that PCB has provided a rough sketch of the terms and conditions on which the new tour of the New Zealand team has been negotiated later this year. The PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was directed to appear before the Committee in its next meeting with details of the terms and conditions of the New Zealand team’s tour to Pakistan.
The PCB was also directed to provide the Committee, in its next meeting, details of the tours of other cricket-playing countries for the next three years.
Besides the CEO, Chairman PCB and COO have been asked to appear before the committee along with tour details.
