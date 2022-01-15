Enough bickering

This refers to the news report ‘Govt, opposition trade accusations’ (January 13). This is really nothing new. For the last three and a half years, the government and the opposition have been constantly trading insults and blame with respect to the country’s governance and socio-economic affairs. All this is happening while the economy, the nation-state, its problems and the woes of people have been increasing. Can any sane force or element kindly ask the two political forces – or rather all four (PTI, PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F) – to stop this bickering and take consensus-based steps to alleviate the suffering of ordinary citizens. We must continue doing the good things, such as the Ehsaas programme, the NCOC setup, the growth, expansion, and prosperity of various sectors etc. However, a whole lot more needs to be done to tackle the many problems the country is still facing.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore