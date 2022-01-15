Multiple angles

Government authorities quite often exhibit short-sightedness when dealing with issues of the country. The same is true for the recent conundrum of the refining policy (for oil and gas). Those in authority seem to have totally forgotten that factors such as fuel storage, marketing and transportation are also major challenges faced while importing and supplying oil and gas in the country.
Focusing on and financing only purchasing and refining fuel is counterproductive. Private Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are known to invest in the storage, transportation and distribution facilities to ensure minimum losses. The relevant authorities should work to reinforce and stabilise our much vulnerable fuel supply chain end-to-end.
Zuhair Ali Khan
Karachi
