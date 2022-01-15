Truck traffic

The much-awaited work on the I J Principal Road in Rawalpindi has started. The aim is to widen this road. However, the work has resulted in traffic jams, with long lines of trucks blocking all movement for hours.
If the trucks going across the city are allowed to use the Srinagar Highway, which currently cannot be used by trucks, traffic on I J P Road will reduce significantly. This permission may be withdrawn after the work has been completed.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
