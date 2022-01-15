Experience first

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a major issue being faced by the people searching for jobs. Most firms believe that whoever walks in through their doors for a job has – or must have – some sort of work experience already. However, that is not the case. Most of these candidates are fresh graduates, who know the basics of their domain but lack the experience the firms expect them to have.

One thinks that the best solution to this problem is that the government should hire these fresh graduates, or keep them as internees, in government offices. This will enable them to have experience before applying to other organisations, and bring fresh ideas to government organisations as well.

Majid Hussain

Islamabad