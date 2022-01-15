 
Saturday January 15, 2022
Good leadership

January 15, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘Not brand conscious’ (January 13) by Hashim Abro. One cannot help but agree with the writer's views. Pakistan desperately needs good and visionary leadership that wants to address the country’s problems.

Effective and resulted-oriented leadership – not greedy politicians or ‘brands’ – are the need of the hour.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

