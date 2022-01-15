Man kills two nephews in Kandhkot

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his two nephews and injured two others in Kandhkot on Friday.Reports said accused Meerzad Bhangwar gunned down his two nephews Yasin and Kabeer and injured Basheer and Abdul Waheed at village Chakarabad in the limits of C-Section Police Station near Kandhkot. Police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital. Police said two days ago, someone set dry grass of the accused on fire, while the accused blamed his nephews for that and killed them. The SHO C-Section Police Station said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused at large.
