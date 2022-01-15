10-year-old student found dead in Qambar-Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: The body of 10-year-old student was found on Friday from a nursery of the Government Degree College, Nasirabad, in district Qambar-Shahdadkot.A fifth class student Nadeem, son of Ali Brohi, was found strangulated to death in the nursery of Degree College, Nasirabad. Police shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Ali Brohi, father of the deceased student, told the police that his son was missing for the last two days, while he had also registered a complaint with the Nasirabad Police Station. He alleged that his son had been sexually assaulted before being killed. The SHO, Nasirabad Police Station, said an investigation into the incident was underway, while the actual cause of student’s death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report.