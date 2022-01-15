Six injured as train wagons derail in Naushahroferoze

SUKKUR: Six people were injured on Friday when two bogies of a passenger train derailed at Darghah Ghazi Ibrahim near Pad Eidan Railway Station in district Naushahroferoze.

The two bogies of Green Line train bound for Lahore from Karachi derailed at Darghah Ghazi Ibrahim near Pad Eidan Railway Station, Naushahroferoze, injuring six passengers and halting the upcountry railway traffic.

Unaware of the accident, the train kept on moving, dragging the derailed compartments for about three kilometers. The railway authorities suspended the rail traffic by halting trains at different railway stations. Sukkur Express was stopped at Kot Lalo Railway Station, whereas Khyber Mail was halted at Pid Eidan. The railway authorities detached the damaged bogies from the Green Line train and gave it a green signal to resume its journey.