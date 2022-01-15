 
Saturday January 15, 2022
PU entry test postponed

January 15, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has postponed the entry test which was scheduled to be held on January 17, 2022 for admissions in MPhil Communication Studies (Professional Track) and PhD at School of Communication Studies. The new date will be announced later.

