PU entry test postponed

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his two nephews and injured two others in Kandhkot on Friday.Reports said accused Meerzad...
SUKKUR: The body of 10-year-old student was found on Friday from a nursery of the Government Degree College,...
SUKKUR: A science exhibition was held at the Sukkur IBA Public School, where the students displayed their scientific...
SUKKUR: Six people were injured on Friday when two bogies of a passenger train derailed at Darghah Ghazi Ibrahim near...
ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stop of his...
SUKKUR: The Sindh government has failed to implement the Accelerated Action Plan in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts...
Comments