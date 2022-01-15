 
Saturday January 15, 2022
Youth accidentally kills himself

January 15, 2022

LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth shot at himself and died while making a Tik Tok video in the Sundar police area on Friday. The victim was identified as Hussain Ahmed. Meanwhile, a cop was injured in a road accident near Hamdani Chowk, Shami Road. The injured cop was identified as Abdul Rehman. The cop was on his way back on a bike when the accident took place.

