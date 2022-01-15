FBR official dismissed from service

ISLAMABAD: An FBR officer has been dismissed from the service after charges of involvement in bogus sales tax refunds and fake invoices were proven.

According to the official notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and available with The News, "Whereas disciplinary proceedings under Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 1973 were initiated against Gulraiz Ahmed Raza, Senior Auditor (BS-16) while he was posted in Regional Tax Office-III Karachi (now RTO-II Karachi) a charge sheet dated 5-1-2016.

"Abid Rehman Khilji, then Additional Commissioner CTO Karachi, was appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct inquiry on accounts of acts of commission and omission committed by the accused officer; constituting inefficiency, misconduct and corruption.

"Whereas the inquiry officer submitted its report dated 30-6-2021 wherein 3 out of 4 charges were proved. On the basis of Inquiry Report, show cause notice was issued dated 19-7-2021 to the accused officer with the direction to submit reply by 9-8-2021. Later on, upon request of the accused officer, the date for submission of reply was extended up to 10-10-2021.

"In his reply to the show cause notice, the accused officer neither commented on the merits of the case nor submitted any reply to the charges but only requested for provision of previous inquiry report, which was regretted through issuance of an official letter dated 27-09-2021.

“He was also granted opportunity of personal hearing. Nevertheless, the accused did not avail the opportunity of personal hearing and did not show up on the date of hearings. “It is pertinent to mention that clarification was sought from the Establishment Division as to whether who would be Authorized Officer for the Inquiries initiated before 08.06.2017.

“The Establishment Division, being custodian of the Civil Servants Act & Rules, advised that pending cases initiated under Board’s Notification dated 20.04.2010 would continue to be processed by the same authorized officer and authority.

“In the light of above and on the basis of inquiry report of the inquiry officer, the authorized officer as notified vide Board’s notification and under Rules for Government servants recommended to the Authority for imposition of one of the major penalty upon the accused officer.

“Now therefore, the Authority after considering all facts has imposed major penalty of dismissal from the service under Rules of Government servants. “Gulraiz Ahmed Raza shall have the right of appeal as amended under the Civil Servants (Appeals) Rules 1977.”