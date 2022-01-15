Security guard shot dead in TikTok bid

LAHORE: A security guard was shot dead by his colleague while making a Tik Tok video in the Sundar Estate area, Raiwind on Friday. The victim Hussain Ahmed and accused Osama served as security guards in the Sundar Estate area of Raiwind. Osama had placed a pistol on the back of Hussain’s neck while making a Tik Tok video when the pistol went off. Hussain was killed on the spot.
On receiving information, police arrested the accused and shifted the body to the morgue. Meanwhile, a cop was injured in a road accident near the Hamdani Chowk, Shami Road. The injured cop was identified as Abdul Rehman.
