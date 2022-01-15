5.6 magnitude quake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday night, Geo News reported. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the quake was 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.
The epicentre of the quake, according to the PMD, was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, while its depth was recorded at 100 kilometres. Per the report, strong tremors were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, Buner, and Bajaur, among other areas at around 9:13pm. No casualties have been reported so far.
KOLKATA: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers have gathered on the banks of India’s Ganges river for a holy...
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations chief to unlock Afghan funds frozen...
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar on Friday spoke about the ongoing controversy...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi...
ISLAMABAD: While the government has moved halfway for meeting the two most critical conditions of the IMF for...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday claimed that the government...
Comments