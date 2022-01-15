 
close
Saturday January 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

5.6 magnitude quake jolts parts of KP

By News Report
January 15, 2022

PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday night, Geo News reported. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the quake was 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the quake, according to the PMD, was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, while its depth was recorded at 100 kilometres. Per the report, strong tremors were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, Buner, and Bajaur, among other areas at around 9:13pm. No casualties have been reported so far.

Comments