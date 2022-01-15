Ex-MNA quits PSP, rejoins MQM

Mehboob Alam, a former member of the National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, announced on Friday he had rejoined the party after meeting with its central leaders, including convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal minister Syed Aminul Haq.

Alam, who had been elected an MNA from the then NA-244 constituency, had joined the Syed Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party in April 2018. The MQM-P leaders welcomed him back into the party and said that he would take part in organisational activities in a better way.

Separate province

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan convener Siddiqui met a delegation of the Potohar Province Movement, led by Raja Ejaz, at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad. On the occasion, Siddiqui said that the struggle for a separate province was not a process of the partition of Pakistan but would help in ending the sense of deprivation province.

“If a separate province can be formed in South Punjab, then why can't a new province in Sindh be formed?” Siddiuqi asked. He said that the MQM-P represents 98 per cent of the country's poor and middle class and its representatives in the assemblies also belong to the same class. Ejaz also hailed the MQM-P’s stance over the formation of new provinces in the country and agreed to work together in the campaign.