Police announce arrest of Hindu trader’s killer but no headway made in newly-wed Shahrukh’s killing

The Karachi police have yet to claim any progress in the case of a newly-wed youth who was shot dead by a mugger in front of his mother and sister at his house near Kashmir Road on Wednesday. However, the police have claimed achieving a breakthrough in the case of the killing of a Hindu trader outside a bank in the Clifton area on the same day.

Zone South DIG Sharjeel Kharal on Friday addressed a press conference at his office, in which he announced that the police had arrested a key suspect involved in the killing of the Hindu trader who was shot over resisting a mugging bid after he had withdrawn a large amount of cash from the bank.

He also claimed that the police had not only seized the weapon and motorcycle used in the incident from the suspect but also a huge amount of the stolen cash. He said that the arrested man worked in a gang with four to five other members.

Efforts were under way to arrest his accomplices, he added. “This gang used to conduct criminal activities in the posh localities, including Defence, Clifton, Darakshan and Gizri,” DIG Kharal said.

The officer said the arrested man had shot and killed the Hindu trader, Veerbhan, in the Shawn Circle area. He added that the weapon seized from his possession was to be dispatched to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching.

“We will take the case to the court with concrete evidence to make sure that strict punishment is handed down to the arrested suspect,” the DIG stated. The officer, however, did not disclose the name of the suspect. In reply to questions about the arrested man’s identification and other details of the gang, he said that nothing could be shared with the media as the investigations were at the preliminary stage and sharing such details could affect the investigations.

Investigations SSP Farrukh Raza said the police investigators had collected footage recorded at the bank and its surroundings and also conducted geo-fencing, after which the suspect was traced and arrested.

On Wednesday, armed robbers killed the Hindu trader while he was returning from a bank in the Clifton area after withdrawing Rs7.3 million in cash. He was shot by the robbers when he offered resistance. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Unfortunately, Veerbhan, was not the only victim of mugging incidents who was killed on Wednesday as two more people, including a newly-wed man, were killed in the streets of Karachi for resisting mugging attempts within the limits of the Ferozabad and Sacchal police stations.

Shahrukh Saleem, 28, who was recently married, was gunned down near Kashmir Road on Wednesday evening within the Ferozabad police’s limits. Police said the victim was a resident of the same area and was involved in his family business of a car showroom.

The incident took place when his mother and sister returned home from a market in a rickshaw. When they were outside their residence and paying the rickshaw driver, an unidentified armed man wearing a mask came and told the women at gunpoint to give him their jewellery.

In the meantime, one of the women had approached the gate and rung the bell. As Saleem opened the door, he heard his mother and sister shouting, and tried to overpower the robber who shot and injured him, and fled.

Saleem was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was married last week and his Valima ceremony was held on Monday. In the third incident, a man, identified as Abdul Qadeer, was shot dead on the Super Highway after he put up resistance during a mugging bid.