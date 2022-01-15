Tunisian dictator wanted to turn back

TUNIS: Toppled Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was mulling a return home even as he was aboard a plane taking him into exile in 2011, according to a recording published by the BBC on Friday. The audio excerpts, if genuine, offer a rare insight into the final hours of the late autocrat’s 23-year-rule. The British broadcaster released them on the 11th anniversary of Ben Ali’s flight to Saudi Arabia on January 14, 2011, following four weeks of protests.