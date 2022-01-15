Sweden’s PM tests positive for Covid

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said on Friday, making her the third party leader to catch the disease following a meeting earlier this week.

"The prime minister has tested positive for Covid-19 in a rapid test. She is following current recommendations and will conduct her work from home," press secretary Johan Ekstrom told AFP via text message. Ekstrom said Andersson was feeling well "under the circumstances".