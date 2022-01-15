Bomb found at Delhi flower market

NEW DELHI: Indian bomb disposal experts cordoned off a busy flower market in the capital New Delhi on Friday after finding an improvised explosive device left in an abandoned bag, police said.

"The site is under a police cordon and we have recovered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device)," a police officer told AFP. "Everything else including who left the bag there and the kind of explosive inside the bag is a matter of investigation." Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana told the NDTV news channel the bag was left behind by a customer who visited a shop to buy flowers at the Ghazipur wholesale flower market.