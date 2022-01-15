Two killed in Kuwait refinery fire

KUWAIT CITY: Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a fire broke out on Friday at a gas liquefaction unit in Kuwait’s largest refinery, the plant’s operator said. The blaze "erupted during maintenance work" on the unit at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, 40-km south of Kuwait City, state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced on Twitter. Having initially said that 10 people were injured, it later updated its casualty toll, saying two workers "of Asian nationality" had been found dead at the site.
