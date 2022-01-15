108 civilians killed this year in Tigray strikes: UN

GENEVA: At least 108 civilians have been killed this month in a series of airstrikes in the war-torn northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, the United Nations said on Friday.
The UN also warned of a looming humanitarian disaster in the region, with its food distribution operations on the verge of grinding to a halt. The UN human rights office urged the Ethiopian authorities to ensure the protection of civilians, saying disproportionate attacks hitting non-military targets could amount to war crimes.
Northern Ethiopia has been beset by conflict since November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacks on federal army camps.
NEW DELHI: A pilot disoriented by a sudden change in weather conditions crashed the helicopter carrying India’s...
SYDNEY: A remote town in Western Australia has equalled the country’s hottest day on record, reporting a scorching...
MOSCOW: Russia has branded two key allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "terrorists and extremists", a...
ZAGREB: Croatia’s population has shrunk by nearly 10 percent in the last decade due to an exodus fuelled by a...
NEW YORK: The United States’ Omicron wave is beginning to recede in New York and other major cities, official data...
WASHINGTON: Russia has put in place operatives trained in explosives to carry out a "false-flag" operation to create a...
Comments