South Korea politician pledges funding for hair loss

SEOUL: People with hair loss in South Korea should have their treatments covered by the state to prevent "discrimination", the ruling party’s presidential candidate pledged on Friday, in what critics called a bald bid to pull ahead in neck-and-neck polls.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said he will expand government health insurance to cover treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, if he wins in the March presidential election.

"I will expand universal health insurance to hair loss treatment drugs... and will also consider covering hair transplant for serious cases of hair loss," he said in a Facebook post that garnered hundreds of likes in minutes.

Lee, a human rights lawyer turned politician, said people with hair loss issues face "daily discriminatory encounters... across age and gender groups." In a short, tongue-in-cheek video posted online Friday, Lee, who does not appear to have hair loss issues, is seen sweeping a hand over his neat black mane while promising to keep hair on every voter’s head.