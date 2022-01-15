Condolences

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhter has expressed grief over demise of the mother of university’s School of Communication Studies Director Dr Noshina Saleem. In his condolence message, the VC prayed that departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. The funeral prayers for the deceased was offered at Bahria Town in which hundreds of people from various walks of life participated. She was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard.