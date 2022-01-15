Tentative seniority list of 314 traffic wardens released

LAHORE:DIG Establishment-I released a tentative seniority list of 314 traffic wardens for their promotion as senior traffic wardens. According to the letter, IG Punjab has ordered to remove the objections to the non-final seniority list and send back the seniority list within 15 days. Those who do not return the list after removing the objections will be considered according to the seniority list.

MPA visits PSCA: MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines on Friday. The guest visited various sections of PSCA such as Emergency Control Centre, Operations & Monitoring Centre and also briefed about women safety app. On this occasion, the MPA praised the success of the PSCA and termed it an achievement.

Suspect held: South Cantt police arrested a suspect and recovered 80 bottles of liquor from his possession. The accused was identified as Amir. Similarly, the police arrested a man Waseem and recovered a pistol from his possession.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 880 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 928 were injured. Out of this, 542 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 386 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Two held: Sattukatla investigation police arrested two persons for killing a cab driver. The accused Kashif and Azeem booked Uber ride with the intention of robbery about a month ago and killed the driver Mohammad Ashfaq on resistance. The accused had dumped the body in the sewer of Manawan Garden.

21,692 cases: Annual performance report of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) was released here on Friday. PHP registered 21,692 cases of violation of laws on highways and 1,862 cases under Arms Ordinance across the province in the year 2021. PHP registered 1,849 cases against drugs while 5,734 cases on other criminal charges, arrested 30,605 accused, including 1,192 POs, 413 court absconders and 29,000 others. Around 8,732 encroachments were removed from the highways, 3,428 citizens were given first aid, 148,108 citizens were assisted and 902 missing children were reunited with their parents.

PHP recovered 93 Kalashnikovs, 148 rifles, 242 rifles, 242 guns / carbines, 1,368 pistols / revolvers from the suspects in the ongoing crackdown on illicit weapons, while 30,854 liters of alcohol, more than 420kg hashish, 10.973kg caffeine and 31.2kg heroin were recovered from the suspects.