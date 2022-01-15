Driving licences after CM’s approval

LAHORE:Driving licences will be issued after the approval of Chief Minister. IG Punjab sent a summary to the chief minister for the new system. The traffic police suggested depositing the fee in the bank instead of getting tickets for driving licence. It is also suggested to deposit the amount of driving licence fee through easy load. Collection of licence fee through other sources will also resolve the issue of fake tickets. Fake tickets cause delays in issuing driving licences and cost the exchequer.

security: Security for Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is being made foolproof, following a shooting incident in a wedding party a few months back. A team of 50 jawans from Special Elite Group will be formed as a backup. According to police officials, 140 SEG soldiers were called for a special course. Special training in various matters will be given to the soldiers during their security duty.