Security guard killed as TikToker’s pistol goes off

LAHORE:A security guard was shot dead by his colleague while making a TikTok video in the Sundar Estate area, Raiwind on Friday.

The victim Hussain Ahmed and accused Osama served as security guards in the Sundar Estate area of Raiwind. Osama had placed a pistol on the back of Hussain's neck while making a Tik Tok video when the pistol went off. Hussain was killed on the spot.

On receiving the information, police arrested the accused and shifted the body to the morgue. Meanwhile, a cop was injured in a road accident near Hamdani Chowk, Shami Road. The injured cop was identified as Abdul Rehman. The cop was on his way back on a bike when the accident took place.

Man held: Garden Town police arrested a man for harassing his former fellow student at her office. The accused Bilal Arshad visited the office of his former fellow student and asked her to go with him. She refused to do so, on which he manhandled her and threatened her of dire consequences. Police registered a case against the accused under Section 354 and 509(ii) PPC.

Prisoner: A 45-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail expired in a hospital on Friday. Inmate Irfan was taken to hospital with serious medical complications where he expired. He

was arrested under Section 380 PPC.