Congo’s Chief of Land Forces calls on Air Chief

Islamabad: Chief of Land Forces, Democratic Republic of Congo Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.
The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.
