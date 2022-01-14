39th session of 15th NA, 316th session of Senate: PILDAT releases Parliament update

ISLAMABAD: The 15th National Assembly of Pakistan held six sittings during the 39th session held from December 22-31, 2021 and met for only three hours and 58 minutes with an average time of 39 minutes per sitting while Senate held four sittings during the 316th session held from December 22-29, 2021 and met for 12 hours and 2 minutes during the 316th session with an average time of three hours per sitting.

According to PILDAT updates on the 15th session of the National Assembly and 316th session of the Senate in month of December, 2021, during the 39th session, the National Assembly met for only 3 hours and 58 minutes with an average time of 39 minutes per sitting and out of 6 sittings held during the 39th session, quorum was pointed out 4 times in 4 sittings (66.67%).

During the whole session, three or 50% sittings were adjourned due to quorum pointed out. The longest sitting lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes held on December 30, 2021 while the shortest sitting was held only for 12 minutes on December 31, 2021. All six sittings were held with an average delay of 43 minutes per sitting.

Average 81.02% agenda items were left over during the 39th session of the National Assembly. The maximum agenda items, i.e. 96.97%, were left over on December 24, 2021 while the minimum agenda items left over (27.78%) were on December 30.

During the 39th session of the National Assembly, two government bills were introduced while no Private Member’s Bill was introduced.No bill was passed during this session and only one bill was referred to the committee and no new ordinance was laid in the National Assembly and eight ordinances were extended during the session.

Out of six sittings held during the 39th session, quorum was pointed out four times in four sittings (66.67%). During the whole session, three or 50% sittings were adjourned due to quorum pointed out. Both prime minister and leader of the opposition did not attend any sitting during the 39th session.

As far as the attendance of MNAs is concerned, average attendance of MNAs during the session was 63.16% (216 MNAs present per sitting).Asad Mahmood, MNA, (NA-37 Tank, KP, MMA) was the most vocal MNA during the 39th session of the National Assembly. He spoke for a total of 15 minutes and 20 seconds. He was followed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA (NA-58 Rawalpindi-II, Punjab, PPPP) who spoke for almost 13 minutes.

The Senate of Pakistan held four sittings during the 316th session held from December 22-29, 2021. These were held on December 22, December 24, December 27 and December 29.

The Senate met for 12 hours and 2 minutes during the 316th session with an average time of 3 hours per sitting. The longest sitting held lasted 4 hours and 26 minutes on December 27, 2021 while the shortest sitting lasted for 1 hour and 59 minutes on December 22, 2021.

All of the sittings were held with an average delay of 2 minutes and 30 seconds. During the 316th session of the Senate, no government bill was introduced while three Private Member’s Bills were introduced which were referred to relevant committees.

Total three bills were passed during the session. No ordinance was laid or extended during the whole session. On an average, 8.01% agenda items were left over during the 316th session of the Senate. The maximum agenda items left over were 18.18% on December 27 while the minimum, i.e., 4.76% were left over on December 29. Quorum was not pointed out during the whole session.

Average attendance of senators during the 316th session was recorded at 66% (66 senators present per sitting). Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (KP, JI) was the most vocal senator during the 316th session of the Senate. He spoke for a total of 54 minutes and 55 seconds. He was followed by Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, (Punjab, PTI) Leader of the House, who spoke for 40 minutes and 5 seconds.