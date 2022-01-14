Allegation of fraud, money-laundering: Umar Farooq Zahoor approaches CJP for justice

KARACHI: A Dubai-based Pakistani businessman, Umar Farooq Zahoor, who was facing two FIA cases of fraud and money laundering, has approached Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed for justice against the alleged illegal actions of FIA despite the orders of the superior court in his favour.

The matter of Umar Farooq Zahoor came in the limelight when FIA summoned its two former top bosses, former director generals Bashir Memon and Saud Mirza. Umar, in his written submission, along with the annexures, copies of court decisions and other correspondence of Interpol and others (copies of which are exclusively available with

The News), to the chief justice said he is a renowned international businessman and an expatriate Pakistani residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for more than two decades and a senior adviser to the member of ruling family of Dubai, UAE, and also enjoying the status of Ambassador at Large of the Republic of Liberia for the region of Middle East, including Pakistan since August 20, 2019 and possesses the diplomatic passport.

Umar added that being a citizen of Pakistan, he was entitled to all the fundamental rights, including those enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. He requested the CJP to provide him justice and issue directions to halt alleged prosecution against him on the basis of, what he called, false and concocted cases registered on the phony allegations of fraud, money laundering and child abduction.

In his written submission, Umar Farooq also explained why and how cases were initiated against him, and that he had been cleared by the authorities in the cases. He also argued that the incumbent government, in order to settle its long-standing and well-known score with the former FIA DG, was using his name to initiate legal proceedings against Memon. It is relevant to mention here that the allegations against Memon of facilitating him or giving him any undue advantage are false and unfounded, as expounded subsequently, Umar said.