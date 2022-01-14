PSF advertises foreign coach vacancy

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has officially advertised its requirement for a foreign coach for its National Academy.

According to details, PSF has advertised its need for a foreign coach for the national academy to train junior and senior players.

“In order to ensure quality training/coaching to the players of PNSA, the PSF is planning to hire the services of a Foreign Squash Coach for an initial period of one year and further extendable for three years on the basis of performance,” stated the PSF in the advertisement.

The Short Term Responsibilities of the coach will be to train and prepare senior/elite players for upcoming major championships like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Junior Individual/Team Championships.

And the Long Term Responsibilities include running national junior development programme along with plans for senior players’ PSA tournaments.