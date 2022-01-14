Unsatisfactory

It is immensely shameful that the authorities remained unaware of the situation unfolding in Murree until after 23 people had died. The prime minister ordered an inquiry into the matter right after, but why didn’t the local administration take precautionary steps to prevent the incident in the first place? In our country, the authorities are always the last to wake up. By not taking preventive measures, the local administration has shown intense negligence. Hefty expenses of hotels drove tourists to move to other areas to stay the night. Many were trapped in their cars and died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Those who failed to do their duty and whose negligence led to the catastrophe should be held accountable. The federal ministers should not be lecturing or blaming tourists.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad