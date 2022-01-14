Wasting money

This refers to the news report, ‘National Assembly (NA) session lasts 12 minutes, prorogued indefinitely’, (January 1). What could be more unfortunate news than this in a democratic state? A National Assembly (NA) or Senate session costs millions of rupees; members of the two houses, their support staff, as well as NA and Senate employees have to be paid salaries, benefits, and allowances.

Is there any worthwhile reason for calling a session of an august house if it shall meet for less than a quarter of an hour? Can one achieve any worthwhile legislative business in just 12 minutes? All rules and procedures concerning our democracy and its pillar institutions should be strengthened and duly observed.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore