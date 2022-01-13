Youths protest non-locals induction

MANSEHRA: The youths on Wednesday took to streets and blocked the Darband-Thakot road to traffic in protest against the test and interviews of non-locals for the 60 posts of sepoys in Frontier Constabulary at Judbah, district headquarters of Torghar.

The protesters assembled at the road and blocked it to traffic for over two hours. Chanting slogans in support of their demands, they said the applicants belonging to Torghar should be recruited into the FC. “The applicants from Oghi in Mansehra, Battagram and Shangla districts appeared in the written test and interviews, but we will not accept it,” Abdul Qadir Basikheil, a local, who led the protesters, said.

He said that FC had announced the holding of test and interviews at Judbah, the district headquarters of the Torghar, but applicants from neighbouring districts were being inducted into the force.

Mukhtar Shah, district police officer, rushed to the scene and assured the protesters that he would take up the issue with the high-ups. “You should not take the law into your hands as I would take up this issue with the seniors of the Frontier Constabulary,” he said. The protesters dispersed peacefully after the assurance by the district police officer.