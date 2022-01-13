2.9kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR: Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 2.9Kg of hashish and 500gm ICE-drug, collectively in separate actions throughout the province.

According to Excise department, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Mardan recovered 2.4Kg hashish from a car near Charsadda interchange on Motorway and arrested the driver, identified as Shehzad.