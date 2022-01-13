2.9kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR: Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers, recovered 2.9Kg of hashish and 500gm ICE-drug, collectively in separate actions throughout the province.
According to Excise department, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Mardan recovered 2.4Kg hashish from a car near Charsadda interchange on Motorway and arrested the driver, identified as Shehzad.
MANSEHRA: The police on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charges of blackmailing a young girl Jabori area of...
MANSEHRA: The youths on Wednesday took to streets and blocked the Darband-Thakot road to traffic in protest against...
NOWSHERA: Four members of the Board of Governors of The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, on Wednesday...
LAKKI MARWAT: Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan has said that the government is trying to introduce...
PESHAWAR: The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex , a tertiary care hospital of Nowshera Medical College is again in...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of the Swat...
Comments