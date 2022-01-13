Govt to introduce reforms in jails

LAKKI MARWAT: Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan has said that the government is trying to introduce reforms in jails so as to ensure the provision of better facilities to the inmates as per jail manual.
During a visit to Lakki Marwat district jail here, he inspected different barracks and sections of the prison to get himself acquainted with the facilities available there. He met the prisoners and heard their problems. He issued orders to the authorities concerned to solve problems faced by inmates.
Khalid Abbas also went to the juvenile section in the jail where he checked facilities for underage prisoners. He checked the availability of medicines and healthcare facilities at the dispensary and the quality of food being provided to the prisoners.
MANSEHRA: The police on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charges of blackmailing a young girl Jabori area of...
MANSEHRA: The youths on Wednesday took to streets and blocked the Darband-Thakot road to traffic in protest against...
PESHAWAR: Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers, recovered...
NOWSHERA: Four members of the Board of Governors of The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, on Wednesday...
PESHAWAR: The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex , a tertiary care hospital of Nowshera Medical College is again in...
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of the Swat...
Comments