Blood donation camps arranged in Swat

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of the Swat district to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camps were held in Science College, Kabal, Imperial College Township, Pak-Swiss College, Hera College and other areas, said a press release here on Wednesday.

Muzzamil Shah, Director Irfan Khan, Director Muhammad Arif and Director Shabbir Ahmad supervised the blood donation camps in the respective educational institutions.

A number of students visited the camps in the respective colleges and donated many bags of blood for the children and patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Ijaz Alam, Dr Amjad Iqbal and other staff members of the Frontier Foundation were also present at the camps.

Teaching and administrative staff of the respective educational institutions and others collaborated with the Frontier Foundation teams and made blood donation camps a success.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the staff and students for the blood donations. He said that holding such camps had become very difficult in the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said the students had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.