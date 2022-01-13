PPP finalises names of aspirants for Hazara LG polls

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party has announced to field the former provincial minister Shujah Salim Khan for the office of Mansehra’s tehsil chairman in the second phase of the local government elections.

“We have finalised names of six aspirants for the tehsil chairmen’s offices in the division with the prior approval of party’s central chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” Malik Abdul Waheed the divisional president of PPP in Hazara, told reporters after a meeting with party’s provincial general secretary, Shujah Salim Khan here on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was attended by the office-bearers of the PPP from Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts, finalised the names of party’s aspirants.

Malik Abdul Waheed said the party’s provincial general secretary and a former minister Shujah Salim Khan would contest for the office of Mansehra’s teshil nazim.

He said the names of other aspirants were finalised as well. They included Amir Mughal for Balakot tehsil, Anwar Saeed for Oghi tehsil, Roidad Khan for Battagram tehsil, Jafar Shah for Abbottabad tehsil and Sardar Shiraz for the Havailian (Abbottabad) tehsil.

“We have decided to go into the seat adjustment with PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) in the Lora and Sherwan Tehsils of Abbottabad districts. The names of the aspirants would be announced after the consultation meeting shortly with the former,” Waheed said.

The divisional president of PPP said that names of the aspirants for the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and Darband (Mansehra) tehsils would be announced soon.

He said the PPP had decided to approach all the political parties including ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking support for our party’s aspirants or seat adjustment in seven of eight districts of Hazara division as elections in Haripur district were held in the first phase.