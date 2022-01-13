PPP seeks compensation for Bajaur traders

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member provincial assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has expressed concern over the setting ablaze of 120 different stalls owned by labourers of Bajaur district in Faizabad area of Rawalpindi.

Talking to The News here on Wednesday, the PPP leader termed it a deplorable act and said it was not the first time that the stalls of some underprivileged people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been destroyed in various parts of Punjab including Gujrat and Rawalpindi.

The PPP lawmaker said he would take up the issue in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and ask the government to hold investigations into such acts.

He said he would suggest the provincial government raise the issue with the federal and Punjab to unveil the elements behind such conspiracies.