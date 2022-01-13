PTI senator defends Finance Bill

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, has accused the opposition of misleading the public on the issue of the Finance Bill as he claimed only rich people were being taxed under it.
Talking to media here on Wednesday, Senator Khanzada said through taxing the affluent segments of society, welfare projects such as Ehssas Programme were being launched and rations would be subsidised as well. He added that welfare projects as initiated by the PTI government were exemplary and there was no precedent of these programmes in the past.
The senator said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was serving the people of Pakistan in every possible way. “In the Finance Bill, taxes are being levied only on the affluent segments of society, which would be spent on the welfare of the poor people of Pakistan,” he added.
