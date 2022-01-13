Muqam sees dwindling support for PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that conscientious people would never like to remain in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Speaking to journalists, he said now people had understood the performance of PTI and many would no longer support it.
Former candidates National Assembly and provincial Assembly from Nowshera and Takhtbhai,
Jalal Khattak and Bilal Khattak, along with their families and hundreds of associates resigned from PTI and joined PML-N on the occasion.
Members of KP Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Jamshed Khan Mohmand and others were present on the occasion.
