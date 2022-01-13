 
close
Thursday January 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Qul for Ubaid Ullah Khwajakhel today

By Bureau report
January 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: Qul for Haji Ubaid Ullah Jan Khwajakhel will be offered today (Thursday) at House No 4, Sector P-1 main Double Road, Phase 4 Hayatabad.

He was the father of Suleman Khan and Mohammad Riaz Khan, father-in-law of former commandant FC Abdul Majeed Marwat, Dr Mohammad Saleem Gandapur, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zafar Ali Shah and grandfather of Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Abbas Majeed Marwat.

Comments