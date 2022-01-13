Woman, 4 daughters killed in roof collapse

PESHAWAR: A woman and her four daughters died while two others were injured when the roof of a house caved in on the Arbab Road area early Wednesday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said ambulances and rescuers were sent to the Inqilab Colony after a call that a house had collapsed there. Rescuers and locals helped recover those trapped under the rubble.

Five women were found dead after the roof fell over them while they were asleep.

Those who died in the incident were identified as Bibi Gul, 58, and her four daughters, all in their 20s.

Some locals said one of the young women was married a couple of weeks back and had come to her parents’ home as a guest.

The two wounded minors were out of danger who were provided emergency treatment.

The house was said to be in a dilapidated condition and the recent rains had weakened the structure. The entire area was mourning the deaths from one family in such a tragic way.