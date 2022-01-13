 
Thursday January 13, 2022
Peshawar

Money-changers body office-bearers

By Bureau report
January 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: Ameen Baber and Fayyaz Durrani were elected president and general secretary, respectively for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sarafa Association on Wednesday.

In a statement, the newly elected president and general secretary thanked the members for reposing confidence in them and vowed to work for the welfare of the community.

