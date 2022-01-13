Poultry training course from 17th

Rawalpindi : Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from January 17.

According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training programme would remain continued till January 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. timing.

The interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till January 17 in the office of Director PRI.