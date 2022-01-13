Poultry training course from 17th

Rawalpindi : Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from January 17.
According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training programme would remain continued till January 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. timing.
The interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till January 17 in the office of Director PRI.
Islamabad : The Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday submitted its report to the Islamabad High Court pertaining to...
Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to make Quick Response Unit more effective so as to ensure...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday urged overseas...
Rawalpindi : Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Asif Mehmood on Wednesday said that the authority was going to...
Islamabad : The third party audit report about 2.5 billion trees so far planted under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami...
Rawalpindi : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Zila Council administration has started crackdown on...
Comments